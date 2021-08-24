Clinical Management Summary for Monday, August 23, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 752 63,464 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 450 35,823 Males 302 27,638 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 12 days to 98 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 44 3,236 Hanover 39 2,022 KSA 113 16,636 Manchester 41 4,252 Portland 22 1,757 St. Ann 70 4,519 St. Catherine 126 11,736 St. Elizabeth 45 2,769 St. James 70 6,249 St. Mary 13 1,942 St. Thomas 55 2,437 Trelawny 46 2,186 Westmoreland 68 3,723 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 595 153 4 752 Cumulative POSITIVES 56,189 4,148 3,127 63,464 NEGATIVE today 788 All negatives are included in PCR tests 211 999 Cumulative NEGATIVES 305,099 167,028 472,127 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,383 153 215 1,751 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 361,288 4,148 170,155 535,591 Positivity Rate[1] 48.7% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 15* 1,417 Coincidental Deaths 0 172 Deaths under investigation 1 121 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 56 47,843 Active Cases 751* 13,820 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 4 Number in Home Quarantine 42,718 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 589 Patients Moderately Ill 179 Patients Severely Ill 90 Patients Critically Ill 59 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 6 2,909 Imported 1 1,117 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,040 Under Investigation 745 56,162 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

A 75-year-old female from St. James. A 75-year-old male from KSA. An 80-year-old female from St. Catherine. A 68-year-old male from KSA. A 63-year-old male from KSA. A 58-year-old male from St. James. A 49-year-old male from Manchester. An 89-year-old male from St. Mary. A 76-year-old female from St. Ann. A 67-year-old male from Clarendon. A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland. A 66-year-old female from KSA. A 66-year-old male from KSA. A 49-year-old male from St. Ann. A 66-year-old female from Clarendon.

The deaths occurred between August 18 and August 22, 2021.

*One of the new cases died.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing