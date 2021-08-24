Clinical Management Summary for Monday, August 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|752
|63,464
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|450
|35,823
|Males
|302
|27,638
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|12 days to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|44
|3,236
|Hanover
|39
|2,022
|KSA
|113
|16,636
|Manchester
|41
|4,252
|Portland
|22
|1,757
|St. Ann
|70
|4,519
|St. Catherine
|126
|11,736
|St. Elizabeth
|45
|2,769
|St. James
|70
|6,249
|St. Mary
|13
|1,942
|St. Thomas
|55
|2,437
|Trelawny
|46
|2,186
Westmoreland
|68
|3,723
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|595
|153
|4
|752
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|56,189
|4,148
|3,127
|63,464
|NEGATIVE today
|788
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|211
|999
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|305,099
|167,028
|472,127
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,383
|153
|215
|1,751
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|361,288
|4,148
|170,155
|535,591
|Positivity Rate[1]
|48.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|15*
|1,417
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|121
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered
|56
|47,843
Active Cases
|751*
|13,820
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|42,718
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|589
Patients Moderately Ill
|179
|Patients Severely Ill
|90
Patients Critically Ill
|59
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|6
|2,909
|Imported
|1
|1,117
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,040
|Under Investigation
|745
|56,162
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:
- A 75-year-old female from St. James.
- A 75-year-old male from KSA.
- An 80-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 68-year-old male from KSA.
- A 63-year-old male from KSA.
- A 58-year-old male from St. James.
- A 49-year-old male from Manchester.
- An 89-year-old male from St. Mary.
- A 76-year-old female from St. Ann.
- A 67-year-old male from Clarendon.
- A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 66-year-old female from KSA.
- A 66-year-old male from KSA.
- A 49-year-old male from St. Ann.
- A 66-year-old female from Clarendon.
The deaths occurred between August 18 and August 22, 2021.
*One of the new cases died.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing