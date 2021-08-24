JIS News
Clinical Management Summary for Monday, August 23, 2021

Coronavirus
August 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 752 63,464
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 450 35,823
Males 302 27,638
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 12 days to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 44 3,236
Hanover 39 2,022
KSA 113 16,636
Manchester 41 4,252
Portland 22 1,757
St. Ann 70 4,519
St. Catherine 126 11,736
St. Elizabeth 45 2,769
St. James 70 6,249
St. Mary 13 1,942
St. Thomas 55 2,437
Trelawny 46 2,186
 

Westmoreland

 68 3,723
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 595 153 4 752
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 56,189 4,148 3,127 63,464
NEGATIVE today

 

 788 All negatives are included in PCR tests 211 999
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 305,099 167,028 472,127
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,383 153 215 1,751
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 361,288 4,148 170,155 535,591
Positivity Rate[1] 48.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 15* 1,417
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 172
Deaths under investigation 1  121
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 56 47,843
 

Active Cases

 751* 13,820
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 42,718  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

    
Number Hospitalised 589  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 179  
Patients Severely Ill 90  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 59  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 6 2,909
Imported 1 1,117
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,040
Under Investigation 745 56,162
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

  1. A 75-year-old female from St. James.
  2. A 75-year-old male from KSA.
  3. An 80-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  4. A 68-year-old male from KSA.
  5. A 63-year-old male from KSA.
  6. A 58-year-old male from St. James.
  7. A 49-year-old male from Manchester.
  8. An 89-year-old male from St. Mary.
  9. A 76-year-old female from St. Ann.
  10. A 67-year-old male from Clarendon.
  11. A 56-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  12. A 66-year-old female from KSA.
  13. A 66-year-old male from KSA.
  14. A 49-year-old male from St. Ann.
  15. A 66-year-old female from Clarendon.

 

The deaths occurred between August 18 and August 22, 2021.

*One of the new cases died.

 

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

