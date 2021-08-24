Chief Justice Reacts To Death Of Senior Parish Court Judge

As a Judiciary we are deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend, brother and colleague His Honour Mr Stanley Clarke who passed away today. At this time there is unimaginable grief, shock and pain.

Mr Clarke was a dedicated public servant who worked at the Ministry of Health and The Attorney General’s Chambers before joining the Judiciary as a Judge. He served in several Parish Courts including St Ann, where he served as Senior Judge of the Parish Court until the time of his passing.

Our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with his family and friends during this extremely difficult time.