CLA Urges Compliance with Regulations

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) says compliance with and enforcement of the Authority’s regulations and procedures are critical to the growth of the local medicinal cannabis industry and strengthening the country’s reputation internationally.

Director of Enforcement and Monitoring at CLA, Faith Graham, said that “by insisting on a standard for our licence holders and those interested in becoming a part of our local market, we are showing that we operate at an international level as we apply best practices for the global industry”.

Ms Graham, who was speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, noted that the Authority’s regulations for the industry are important in satisfying the requirements of the United Nations (UN) drug conventions, to which Jamaica is a signatory.

“As a part of our obligation to these conventions, the regulations of the CLA address the handling of ganja for medicinal purposes, which include its transportation, processing, importation and exportation,” she pointed out.

According to Ms. Graham, the CLA operates a closed loop system, characterised by a tripartite agreement that is fundamental to the industry maintaining its integrity.

“The tripartite agreement ensures that the ganja that is cultivated is sold to another licensee, and that is part of how we mitigate against diversion, which is the movement of ganja from the legal trade into the illegal trade, while inversion is the movement of ganja from the illegal trade into the legal trade,” she noted.

There are five categories of licences issued by the CLA – retail, transportation, cultivation, processing, and research and development.