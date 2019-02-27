JCAA Hosts Global Training Course

Story Highlights The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), through its training arm, the Civil Aviation Authority Training Institute (CAATI), is currently hosting an International Civil Aviation (ICAO) Global Training Course in Kingston.

The training programme, entitled, ‘Managing Compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs)’ is being held as a part of the Authority’s commitment to maintaining international standards in aviation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on February 25, JCAA Director General, Nari Williams-Singh, explained that it is crucial to provide adequate management and technical training to senior and middle managers of civil aviation authorities (CAAs) who manage the implementation of the SARPs.

“The course was fashioned to achieve harmonised implementation of ICAO SARPs, which is contingent upon the competence of civil aviation managers, the support of member countries in reaching the objectives of ICAO Global Plans and regional safety and security groups,” he said.

The Director General explained that the training programme is part of an agreement between ICAO and the government of the People’s Republic of China.

“A dedicated project was initiated to develop and deliver training aimed at this core group of managers of civil aviation authorities funded by the China South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund,” he said.

“The goal of this joint ICAO-China project is to develop a blended course that combines online learning with a five-day interactive competency-based training, aimed at civil aviation authorities’ management personnel of ICAO member states,” the Director General added.

Mr. Williams-Singh said this is to enhance competencies in leading ICAO SARPs implementation among senior and middle managers of CAAs across the Caribbean region, including Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba and Jamaica.

“As aviation continues to become more complex and technically advanced, the voluntary contribution provided by the Government of China will support ICAO to provide targeted and competence-based training to CAAs in many regions, with a goal to enhance the skills of identified personnel to manage the aviation system in their countries,” he pointed out.

Mr. Williams-Singh said that the ICAO’s global aviation training office will oversee the development and delivery of the project in close coordination with ICAO bureaus and regional offices as well as with the Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

Also participating in the training were personnel from the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS).