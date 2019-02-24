Transport Policy Being Reviewed

Story Highlights The Transport and Mining Ministry is staging a series of stakeholder consultations to guide the review of the 2007 National Transport Policy (NTP).

Senior Director of Transport Policy in the Ministry, Tanya Bedward, says that the transport sector needs a policy that is “current, robust and efficient”.

The Ministry is slated to have two more consultations, one targeting land transportation and a general session, which will integrate the entire policy.

The policy, which was first promulgated in 2007, covers all aspects of transport in Jamaica – air, water, road, railway, including infrastructure and services.

It identifies the issues faced by the Government in the development of this important sector and addresses the roles of the State, private sector and the various authorities operating in the sector.

Furthermore, it identifies the changes necessary in the regulatory structure and deals with environmental and safety issues.

“It’s not just about being competitive; it is about being relevant. Our environment is changing, so many things are happening. Transportation is at the core of everything,” she added, noting that the review should be completed in approximately 18 months.

She was speaking at a consultation with stakeholders in the air transport sector at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on February 21.

Senior International Transport Policy Officer in the Ministry, Hassin Fulton, noted that the aviation aspect of the policy should provide a clear vision for the industry.

He said that it should address modernisation and security; sector liberalisation and openness of the airspace; financing and investments; upgrading of domestic aerodromes; environmental sustainability and protection; and training and capacity development.

A consultation on the maritime aspect was held on February 20.