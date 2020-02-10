Civil Service Week Steering Committee And Partners Donate $500,000 To Woman INC.

Story Highlights The Civil Service Week (CSW) Steering Committee and its main partner, First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union, along with Cuna Caribbean Jamaica Insurance Limited, have donated $500,000 to the Woman Inc. Crisis Centre, which will be used to repair the roof of one of the organization’s shelters in Kingston.

The donation includes $350,000 from the Steering Committee, which represents part proceeds from the newly rebranded CSW/FHC 5k Walk/Run that was held in Kingston last November.

The event formed part of activities marking Civil Service Week 2019, for which Woman Inc. was selected as the beneficiary charity.

A cheque in the sum was presented to representatives of the organization, who included Past President and Acting Executive Director, Joyce Hewett, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance and Public Service in Kingston on Friday (February 7).

Assistant Vice President for Sales at Cuna Insurance, Georgia Morrison, also presented a special donation of $150,000 to the organization.

Chief Executive Officer for FHC, Roxanne Linton, described the occasion as one of accomplishment and fulfillment for the financial institution, and thanked the CSW Steering Committee for affording the company the opportunity to be the title sponsor.

Ms. Linton said she was particularly proud to be associated with engagements targeting Woman Inc., citing work to bolster shelters for abused females as being “very critical right now”.

“The race provides a fun, healthy activity for civil servants to participate in while making a significant contribution to the society. It reflects the result of the decision to bring public sector workers together for the purpose of protecting society’s women who have been victims of domestic abuse,” she added, while pledging FHC’s ongoing support.

Ms. Morrison, for her part, said Cuna Insurance, which was invited by FHC to assist Woman Inc., responded positively, as the management and staff felt it was for a noble cause.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Coordinator for Woman Inc., Tatiana Answer, expressed the organization’s gratitude to the Steering Committee, FHC, Cuna Insurance, and all the other stakeholder sponsors and race participants, who made the donation a reality.

“Thank you very much for choosing us to be the recipient… we are truly grateful. Once we fix the roof, it’s definitely going to give us additional space for the hub of hope because the more space we have, the more women we can assist,” she said.