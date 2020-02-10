Anti-Human Trafficking Forum Slated For Manchester On Feb. 12

Story Highlights Residents of Manchester will have the opportunity to learn more about the pitfalls of human trafficking, during a forum to be held at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville on February 12.

The anti-trafficking in persons symposium, which gets underway at 9:00 a.m., is being organized by the Office of the Custos Rotulorum for Manchester in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It will target youth and other interests from across the parish, and will feature presentations by local and international experts.

Residents of Manchester will have the opportunity to learn more about the pitfalls of human trafficking, during a forum to be held at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville on February 12.

The anti-trafficking in persons symposium, which gets underway at 9:00 a.m., is being organized by the Office of the Custos Rotulorum for Manchester in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It will target youth and other interests from across the parish, and will feature presentations by local and international experts.

The main presentation will be made by Head of the JCF’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Carl Berry.

Custos of Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green, underscored the symposium’s importance, noting that “every youth should be aware of how to identify human trafficking, and how to stop it”.

Mr. Green said he has had discussions with several leaders in the society on measures to safeguard unsuspecting persons from this heinous crime, while pointing out that the well-thinking residents of Manchester have resolved to play their part in heightening public awareness.

This, he added, to ensure that innocent persons, particularly the youth, don’t fall prey to the perpetrators of human trafficking.

“It is a very a very serious crime, and we want to play our part, and help to protect our vulnerable youngsters,” the Custos further stated.

Mr. Green said that among the targeted outcomes of the symposium is the selection of one individual from each participating institution or group, who will be designated an ambassador.

He explained that those persons will be vetted and trained by the JCF to lead the effort against human trafficking at the community level and in schools.

Mr. Green encourages persons to register for the symposium at custosadmin@manchesterja.com, adding that where they will be attending as groups, to indicate the names of organizations’ leaders.

Human trafficking is the trade in persons for the purpose of forced labour or sexual exploitation.

The National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) identifies the crime as the most under-reported globally.

Between 2010 and 2016, some 62 trafficked victims were rescued in Jamaica.