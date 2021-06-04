Citizens Urged To Visit WPM Website For Waste Management Services

Regional Operations Manager at Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, Garnet Edmondson, is encouraging citizens to log on to WPM’s new website for information about waste management services, including its collection schedule.

He said that the launch of the website is aimed at further engaging the citizenry of Western Jamaica in waste management.

“Our website has everything about us, including our domestic waste collection. You will see what is happening at our landfills and, most importantly, you will see the schedule for our collection days.

“You will see your inspectors, the persons who are responsible for your waste collection, their numbers and their photos. You will also see a number of things that we are doing in communities. So our website promises to be a very interactive one,” Mr. Edmondson said.

He was addressing the ‘Let’s Talk Waste Separation’ webinar hosted by WPM on Thursday (June 3).

The website includes career information and a section where persons can pay tickets for littering.

Mr. Edmondson said that the new website provides a medium where citizens can advise MPM about their waste management challenges, so that these can be addressed.

“Our successful management of waste in the west is about 70 per cent communication and we find that keeping our citizenry informed is very important,” he noted.

The webinar was held to discuss waste separation and to encourage citizens to recycle their plastic waste.

It involved collaboration with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Montego Bay Marine Park Trust and Recycling Partners of Jamaica.

During the session, citizens were encouraged to place their plastic bottles in recycling bins that have been installed in the Fairview area of Montego Bay, St. James and Falmouth, Trelawny in conjunction with Recycling Partners of Jamaica.