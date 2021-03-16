CARPIN Calls For Use Of GHS For Classification And Labelling Of Cleaning Chemicals

The Caribbean Poison Information Network (CARPIN) is calling for the use of the Globally Harmonised System (GHS) of classification and labelling of chemicals used for cleaning in Jamaica.

In an interview with JIS News, Poison Information Coordinator at CARPIN, Sherika Whitelocke-Ballingsingh, indicated that the discussion has been ongoing in the country for the past 10 years, without there being consensus or implementation for the labelling of cleaning chemicals.

Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh said that as Jamaica grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be an ideal time to ensure that this happens, “so it can help to curtail possible poisoning exposure or any adverse effect that can be caused through the misuse or the inappropriate use of these chemicals”.

The Poison Information Coordinator noted that the labelling of chemicals has been largely inadequate, even before the onset of the pandemic, but argued that with the increased usage of chemicals to try to stave off COVID-19 infections, the standardised labelling pandemic format is necessary.

“It should be mandatory that specific things are put on cleaning chemicals, especially for homes, so that there can be some sort of behaviour change,” Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh said.

She pointed out that for the majority of bulk chemicals that are on the market in Jamaica, the labels contain very basic information.

“For some, you’ll have the name of the chemicals and where they’re manufactured at the front of the chemical. For some, you have the name of the chemical and the active ingredients of the chemical. For some, you have the name of the chemical, how you use the chemical, and you don’t have the active ingredients,” she said.

The Poison Information Coordinator further pointed out that for the majority of the chemicals, precautionary measures are not given.

These, she said, should include instructions on what to do if someone is exposed to the chemical in a particular way, whether by way of inhalation, being splashed in the eye or on the skin.

“Proper labelling of cleaning chemicals is something that we need now more than ever, because the pandemic situation calls for the use of chemicals, both within homes and workplaces,” she said.

“However, persons need to be informed, not just through public education but, as consumers, when we purchase the chemicals the correct information or adequate information should be on the chemicals,” Mrs. Whitelocke-Ballingsingh added.

GHS defines and classifies the hazards of chemical products and communicates health and safety information on labels and safety data sheets.

It was developed by an international team of hazard communication experts.