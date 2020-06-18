CAC Secured $27.8 Million For Aggrieved Consumers In 2019/20

For the 2019/20 fiscal year the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) secured some $27.8 million for aggrieved consumers, resolving some 83.7 per cent of the complaints received.

Minister of Industry Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 16.

“Of note, too, the CAC was also integrally involved in the resolution of the bad gas issue. Working in collaboration with our sister Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the CAC, to date, has disbursed $21.8 million of the $24.5 million approved for compensation to motorists,” he noted.

He said that the amount represents disbursement to 298 of the 381 motorists whose claims have been approved for compensation.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that high on the consumer protection agenda for this fiscal year is the development and promulgation of the National Consumer Affairs Policy.

He informed that the primary objectives of this policy are to maximize consumer welfare through empowerment and protection delivered by a coordinated national consumer affairs strategy; and strengthen consumer affairs at the member-state level, in readiness for alignment to the Regional Consumer Strategy and to enable Jamaica’s compliance with international consumer protection policies.