Gov’t Entities Save Over $376 Million In Electricity Costs

The country has saved J$376,355,737.57 (more than US$3.2 million) in electricity costs resulting from a reduction in energy consumption in several government entities.

These savings were realised over a nine-year period at 28 facilities, which received energy-efficient retrofits and interventions under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP).

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, during her contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17).

“So far, under the EECP, facilities from the health, finance, education and security sectors have been retrofitted with solar control film, cool roof solutions and/or energy-efficient air-conditioning systems,” Minister Williams informed.

She noted that of the 46 facilities being monitored under the programme, 28 showed a return on investment with a total reduction in consumption of 10,238,281.66 kilowatt-hours (kWh) over the period.

The EECP was established in 2011 to undertake cost-saving measures in the public sector, through the design and implementation of energy efficiency and conservation interventions and equipment.

Approximately US$12 million has been invested in the programme through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica.