CAC Protecting Consumers During The Pandemic

Director of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), Western Region, Richard Rowe, says the agency remains committed to protecting consumers as the country continues to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Addressing the CAC’s ‘Jamaica Consumer Talks: Frequently Asked Questions’ virtual forum on Wednesday (September 22), Mr. Rowe urged consumers to be particularly vigilant in their spending at this time.

“We are promoting the value of money and protection from risks that involve money,” he said.

To this end, Mr. Rowe is encouraging consumers to make use of the CAC Jamaica mobile application (app) to find the best prices for goods and services.

The CAC Jamaica App, which was launched in December 2019, allows consumers to compare prices for products being sold across the island at businesses registered with the agency.

The app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.

“We ask them to download our app. The consumer protection app [is] a free mobile app. It is important; it’s an easy way for consumers to stay safe, stay informed and take action,” he said.

Mr. Rowe reminded consumers of their rights. These are the right to satisfaction of basic needs such as food, shelter, healthcare and public utilities; the right to safety and protection from hazardous goods and services; the right to be informed and protected against fraudulent, deceitful or misleading information; the right to choose and have access to a variety of products and services at fair and competitive prices; the right to be heard and to express and represent consumer interests in the making of economic and political decisions; the right to redress and to be compensated for misrepresentation, substandard goods or unsatisfactory services.