Cabinet Intensifies Consultations on Upcoming Budget

Following the three-day intense consultations last week on the country’s performance over the past year, Cabinet this morning (January 21) began specific deliberations on the upcoming budget.

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, will meet for the next two days on the matter.

During last week’s sessions, Cabinet Ministers engaged in discussions concerning numerous issues of national interest.

Presentations were made by key agencies such as the National Water Commission, the National Works Agency and HOPE.

Ministers also made presentations on the operation of their Ministries and matters that require immediate action from the Government.

Additionally, reports were given on the direction of the various ministries. Cabinet members also identified areas that require greater collaboration to maximize performance and service delivery.

The consultations are being held as the Parliamentary year comes to a close.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Cabinet will continue to review the country’s economic performance over the past year and will look to finalise the economic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.