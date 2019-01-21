Cabinet Grants Official Funeral for Former Ministers

In the first instance, former Government Minister and trade unionist Dwight Nelson was accorded an official funeral during a session of Cabinet earlier this month.

Mr. Nelson who served as Minister of National Security and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service between 2007 and 2011. He also served as Senior Vice President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, BITU. He also served as a Senator in 1983.

The former Minister was given the fifth highest honour the Order of Distinction, Commander Class in 2005, for his contribution to trade unionism.

Mr. Nelson died on December 24, after a period of illness. He was 72 years old.

The official funeral for former Minister Dwight Nelson will be held on Thursday, January 31, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston at 10am. Interment will follow at the Dovecot Memorial Park.

Prime Minister Holness described Mr. Nelson, who was his Chief of Staff in Opposition, as a true friend and someone who was willing to give of himself in service to his country.

A condolence book will be opened for former Minister Nelson at the Houses of Parliament during the official mourning period from January 28-30 between 10am and 4pm.

Also, the Cabinet has accorded an official funeral to former Minister of Tourism, Donald Frank McKenzie Pringle.

Mr. Pringle served as Minister from 1989 to 1992. He also held several posts in tourism including Jamaica’s representative to the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). He was accorded the Order of Distinction Commander class, CD, in 2001 for outstanding service in the fields of Tourism and Public Service.

Mr. Pringle died on December 10 at the age of 88.

The funeral service for former Ambassador Frank Pringle will be held on Saturday, January 26, at the Half Moon Hotel Conference Centre in Rose Hall Montego Bay St. James, at 2pm.

A condolence book for former Minister Pringle will be opened from January 23-25 between the hours of 10am to 4pm at the Houses of Parliament during the official mourning period for his passing.