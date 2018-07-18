Cabinet Agrees to Establishment of National Craft Council





Cabinet has agreed to the establishment of a National Craft Council, says Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid.

Addressing a recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, the Minister said this follows a submission from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) and a concept paper presented by the Ministry of Tourism to the Cabinet.

He explained that the submission by MICAF highlighted the rationale for the policy and noted that the vision is for a viable, sustainable, diversified and internationally competitive industry showcasing authentic Jamaican products that have the capacity to sustain livelihood and leverage inherent creativity in cultural expression among the Jamaican people.

Senator Reid said the cross-cutting nature of the craft industry was highlighted by the strategic objectives of the policy. This includes the establishment of a Craft Council and the establishment of artisan villages.

“Given the nature of the industry, an integrated multisectoral approach across ministries and agencies was deemed necessary,” he explained.