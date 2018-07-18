Mayor Calls for Greater Synergy Between Municipal Corporations and Central Government

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis (right), speaks with Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) and Councillor for the Mount Salem Division in St James, Kerry Thomas, at the opening of the Ministry’s Local Governance conference in Montego Bay on July 17. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis (right), speaks with Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) and Councillor for the Mount Salem Division in St James, Kerry Thomas, at the opening of the Ministry’s Local Governance conference in Montego Bay on July 17. Story Highlights Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, is calling for greater synergy between the municipal corporations and central government.

Speaking at the opening of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development local governance conference in Montego Bay, St James, on July 17, Mayor Davis said he welcomes the conference, as it brings together the decision makers from the municipalities to make plans and positive changes to local government.

“If we work together, surely our efforts will help us in our respective municipal corporations to push the agenda for national development. We can also learn from each other and adopt best practices that work,” the Mayor said.



He encouraged the mayors and administrative leaders of the municipal corporations to take the time to understand their roles and how they can contribute to their parishes to achieve the desired synergy and success.

“As mayors and councillors, we are the ones that the citizens from our divisions hold accountable for issues related to garbage collection, for the repair and installation of street lights and for issues relating to drain cleaning. So, let us use our positions as public officers to be the positive change… Jamaica has been yearning for,” the Mayor said.

He expressed concern about the local authorities not having the power to take corrective or disciplinary action against agencies, and requested Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, to consider his petition.

“The development of the parishes can be negatively impacted by the inaction of agencies. We must be able to hold agencies accountable when they fail the citizens. That is why I am urging all mayors, let us petition that we are given more teeth to manage the affairs of our parishes,” he said.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening responsiveness and accountability within the local governance framework’.