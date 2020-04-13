Businesses Encouraged To Post Social Distancing Signs

Story Highlights The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that persons should enter businesses in an orderly manner and maintain the two metres at all times.

Business owners are encouraged to follow the updates issued by the Ministry, check the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm/COVID19 or call 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for more information.

Business establishments are being encouraged to reinforce social distancing by posting signs indicating how far apart customers should be when standing of walking throughout their environment.

This is to ensure that patrons keep a distance of at least two metres or six feet away from others in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Jamaica has 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

A Ministry publication indicates that the virus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales.

“If persons are standing within one metre of a person with COVID-19, they can be infected by breathing in droplets coughed out or exhaled,” the publication said.

“Therefore, all sections of society, including businesses and employers, must pay a role in halting the spread of this disease,” it noted further.

The Ministry continues to encourage persons to adhere to the health precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

These include frequent washing of hands using soap and water or sanitiser; covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and then discarding it immediately; and resisting the urge to touch the face.