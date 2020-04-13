COVID-19 Update: 72 Confirmed Cases now in Jamaica

Three new cases; three additional recoveries

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica now stands at 72. This is following a report from the National Influenza Centre, which stated that in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

a 65 year old male from St. Elizabeth with no travel history, but who was in contact with tourists. This case remains under investigation.

a 53 year old female from Kingston and St. Andrew, with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case.

a 17 year old male from St. Ann, with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case.

There are now 31 imported cases, 33 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, 6 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked and 2 cases are under investigation. Some 54% of confirmed cases are male, while 46% are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 49 years old, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 10 to 87 years old.

In the meantime, three more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital. This brings the total of persons recovered and released to 16. Additionally, 70 patients remain in isolation, while 22 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.