Bus Stop Built at Little London High School on Labour Day

Story Highlights
- The spirit of volunteerism was alive and well in Little London, Westmoreland, on May 23, as teachers and students joined a large group of volunteers to erect a much-needed bus stop at the gate of the high school in the area.
- “I am very pleased to see the way persons have responded, especially the younger folks who clearly see this as a real necessity. A busy thoroughfare like this… with a high school next door… needs a bus stop, and it wasn’t a difficult task in selling this idea to the community and to get a positive response,” he noted.
- “The entire community has rallied around this project, as a bus stop is much needed for the students of Little London High School,” the Mayor added.
The spirit of volunteerism was alive and well in Little London, Westmoreland, on May 23, as teachers and students joined a large group of volunteers to erect a much-needed bus stop at the gate of the high school in the area.
From as early as 7:30 a.m., the workers were out in their numbers to complete the work that had started the day before to construct the structure, which was chosen as the parish’s Labour Day project for 2022.
Councillor for the Little London Division, Ian Myles, said he was proud of the turnout to support the project, which will benefit the students.
“I am very pleased to see the way persons have responded, especially the younger folks who clearly see this as a real necessity. A busy thoroughfare like this… with a high school next door… needs a bus stop, and it wasn’t a difficult task in selling this idea to the community and to get a positive response,” he noted.
He said that the principal, teachers, and students of the Little London High School are also grateful for the support from the parish.
“Little London High School needed this project and everybody, including the students, have responded in a big way. It’s a Westmoreland Municipality project, but the residents have responded,” Councillor Myles noted.
Chairman and Mayor of the Westmoreland Parish Council, Bertel Moore, told JIS News that he was “happy with everything that I have seen so far”.
“Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic we didn’t have a parish project last year but are very happy to be back on track in 2022,” he noted.
“The entire community has rallied around this project, as a bus stop is much needed for the students of Little London High School,” the Mayor added.