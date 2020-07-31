Buckingham Primary And Infant School Gets Water Tank

Students and teachers of the Buckingham Primary and Infant School in Hopeton, St. James, will have improved access to potable water come September.

The Kiwanis Club of Montego Bay has donated a 680-gallon water tank to the institution, which will mitigate water shortages being faced by the school, particularly during dry periods.

President of the club, Teisha-Ann Pinnock, who spoke to JIS News at the handover ceremony on Wednesday (July 29), noted that water is an essential commodity and is even more critical now in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which requires that persons wash their hands regularly to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Our primary focus is, of course, serving children and with the challenges that exist with water in this area, we thought it fitting to make a donation of a water tank to the school, so that they could adequately prepare for the start of school in September,” she said.

“A lot of times, we tend to focus on the schools that are in and around the Montego Bay area, so we wanted to give back to a rural school. Having realised the issues with water, we thought that this would have been a good opportunity for us to reach out and cater to the needs of the children,” she added.

Principal of the institution, Marcia Findlater-Dixon, expressed her appreciation for the donation.

“I am very happy for the extra tank. Water is always a challenge, especially in the dry months,” she noted.