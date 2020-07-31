1.1 Per Cent Of Travellers Test Positive After Reopening Of Borders

The Government has reported that 1.1 per cent of persons who arrived on the island between April 20 and July 19, after the borders were reopened, have been confirmed with the coronavirus (COVID-19) to date.

A total of 43,264 persons arrived over the period, with 287 testing positive for COVID-19.

The Government had closed the country’s borders to incoming travellers on March 24, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, in giving an update at a digital press conference on Thursday (July 30), said “we had 321 imported cases up to July 29. We had 34 prior to April 20 and the balance came in after April 20”.

She added: “At present, the numbers we have that are rising are really the numbers that are coming from the United States (US), where we have 213 cases up to yesterday.”

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said that for the month of July, the Ministry received results for 151 confirmed positive cases from those who returned to the island.

However, she pointed out that the onset days for all of those 151 results, did not take place in the month of July.

“The dates of onset actually spans between June and July with approximately half of that number being positive cases that were tested between the period June 15 to 30,” she informed.