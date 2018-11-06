Brown’s Hall Residents to Receive Free Health Services

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), who is also Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, enjoys a good laugh with Sales and Marketing Manager at Omni Industries Limited, Vincent Clarke (left), and Chairman and Managing Director of Kemteck Development and Construction Limited, Sylvester Tulloch (right), at the recent ceremony to break ground for the $25-million Brown’s Hall Health Centre in St. Catherine. The two companies are co-financing the project. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), who is also Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, enjoys a good laugh with Sales and Marketing Manager at Omni Industries Limited, Vincent Clarke (left), and Chairman and Managing Director of Kemteck Development and Construction Limited, Sylvester Tulloch (right), at the recent ceremony to break ground for the $25-million Brown’s Hall Health Centre in St. Catherine. The two companies are co-financing the project. Story Highlights Residents of Brown’s Hall in St. Catherine and surrounding communities will be getting free health services at the soon-to-be-established Friends of the Brown’s Hall Health Centre.

Chairman and Managing Director of Kemteck Development and Construction Limited, Sylvester Tulloch, who is co-financing the $25-million health centre, said persons will receive optical and dental services, mammograms, antenatal care, home visits from a midwife, and family planning and counselling sessions.





At the recent ceremony to break ground for the centre in Brown’s Hall, Mr. Tulloch told the audience that during construction of the centre, the nearby post office will get a facelift, adding that the basic school could also be included.

“We will work together to do things that will uplift the community. This is my community. It has laid the foundation for who I am today,” he said.

Others involved in the project include Omni Industries Limited, which is also providing money; the National Health Fund (NHF), which did the design; and the Ministry of Health.

Senior Public Health Nurse at the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Marlene Stephenson, told the function that more than 4,000 residents will be benefiting from the new healthcare facility and that it will have a registered midwife, and “services will be offered every day”.

There will be a visiting public health nurse and two or three community health aides.

Principal of the Brown’s Hall Primary School, Barrington Mighton, told JIS News that the project is a “big one for Brown’s Hall”, and the school welcomes the opportunity to “have trained medical personnel to serve us”.

For his part, Sales and Marketing Manager at Omni Industries Limited, Vincent Clarke, described the project as a “shining example in the neighbourhood”.