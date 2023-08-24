Big Cash Prize for Winner of SDC/CAL’S T20 Cricket Match on August 27

Winner of the 2023 Social Development Commission (SDC)/Cal’s National Community T20 Cricket Competition will walk away with a cash prize of $1.5 million.

Other cash prizes include $750,000 for second place, $375,000 for third place and $187,500 for fourth place.

The grand finale, which will see Fairfield United from Manchester compete against Junction Ballards Valley from St. Elizabeth, will take place on Sunday, August 27 at the Port Rhodes Sports Club in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Public Relations Manager, SDC, Mandel McKulsky, told JIS News that the match is expected to be an “exciting” one in a “family-friendly environment”.

He informed that based on the rules of the competition, all winning teams are required to “donate 15 per cent of their prize money to a project that addresses a need identified in their community”.

Mr. McKulsky further highlighted that the event is free to children under 12 years of age; however, those 12 years and older, along with adults, attract a $1,000 fee.

He indicated that patrons can also expect to win lots of spot prizes on the day from sponsors, Cal’s Manufacturing Limited, Lasco Gold Visa Card, Jam-Dex, Yummy Bakery and others.

He is also urging everyone to come out early, as there will be a female and a masters T10 match ahead of the T20 final.

The cricket competition, now in its16th year, is an annual event aimed at fostering community development, under the theme ‘Building Communities…Building Jamaica’.

“The SDC believes that through sports, specifically cricket, we will be able to promote and support small businesses, increase youth inclusion and community participation, while raising awareness about the role of community organisations,” said Mr. McKulsky.

Recording Artiste, Munga Honorable, will perform live at the event.

The competition’s third-place play-off will be on Saturday, August 26 at the same venue as the grand finale. It will see Links United from St. Ann going up against Whitehouse from Westmoreland.

There will also be a female and a masters T10 on that day.