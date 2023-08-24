NWA/JPS Finalize Agreement for Street Lighting Upgrade and Takeover

The National Works Agency (NWA) recently formalized an agreement with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo) for the commencement of works along the Elegant Corridor in St. James.
The work to be executed in the area is aimed at rehabilitating lighting infrastructure.
Sections of the corridor, from the Lilliput main road to the roundabout at Sangster International Airport, have been without sufficient lighting for several months.
This is due, in part, to damage resulting from motor vehicles colliding with some of the utility poles in the area.
Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante explains that, under the agreement, a number of other areas will also be targeted for rehabilitation.
These include, in the Corporate Area, Liguanea to Musgrave Road, Harbour View East Environs, Dunrobin to Molynes Road, Michael Manley Boulevard, among others which also have issues with insufficient lighting.
The signing of the contract between the two entities will allow the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to contract the JPS to upgrade the requisite corridors.
Following completion of upgrades, the GOJ will inspect and subsequently handover full responsibility to the JPSCo.