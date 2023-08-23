Section of Eastwood Park Road in Kingston to be Closed this Weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that a section of Eastwood Park Road in Kingston will be closed this weekend for repairs.
The closure, which will commence at midnight on Friday, August 25, will be between the intersections with Burlington Avenue and Red Hills Road.
The roadway is scheduled to be reopened on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante says that the stretch of road is being closed to facilitate pavement repair works.
She says the roadway will be milled to remove the damaged surface and re paved with asphaltic concrete.
During the period of closure, motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access their destinations.
Motorists are also being urged to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.