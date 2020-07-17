BGLC To Allocate Over $16M In Tertiary Grants

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) will be providing grants totalling more than $16 million to 325 tertiary students for the 2020/21 academic year.

The grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that each student will receive $50,000.

She said the number of grants to be disbursed has increased from what was previously budgeted because the BGLC recognises that “there was a greater need” for assistance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whereas normally it goes towards tuition only, this year we are giving them the choice to use it for tuition or to buy a laptop computer,” Ms. Lewis informed.

She indicated that there has been significant interest in the programme, “with over 12,000 attempts [by students] to apply on our website, adding that “we have over 900 confirmed applications in our system [as at July 15].

As part of the application process, students are expected to write a 500-word essay discussing the impact advertising can have on underage gambling.

The deadline to apply for the grant is July 17. Additional details, including application requirements and forms, are available on the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm.