PHOTOS: Child Protection and Family Services Agency Stages Motorcade in Albion Youth July 17, 2020 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) South East Regional Director, Robert Williams (left), raises a 'Stop Child Abuse NOW!' sign, while CPFSA Acting Team Leader in St. Thomas, Julian Thompson, speaks to residents through a megaphone, during a visit to the Albion community in St. Thomas, on Thursday (July 16). Occasion was motorcade in the parish aimed at encouraging members of the public to play an active role in the supervision of children. PHOTOS: Child Protection and Family Services Agency Stages Motorcade in Albion JIS News | Presented by: Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) South East Regional Director, Robert Williams (second left), converses with (from left) CPFSA Investigator, Monique McClure; Children's Officer, Judine Webber; and CPSFA Acting Team Leader in St. Thomas, Julian Thompson, while walking through the Albion community in St. Thomas, on Thursday (July 16). The CPFSA staged a motorcade in the parish to encourage proper supervision of children. Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Children's Officers, Mark Thomas and Carol Cooper-Rodriques (second left), engage with resident of Albion, Delores White, after presenting her with a calendar. Albion was one of the stops during the CPFSA's motorcade in St. Thomas on Thursday (July 16), to encourage proper supervision of children. Inspector Lavel Samuels (right) of the Yallahs Police Station, hands a pamphlet to Jason Smith and his daughter Melonie, during the Child Protection and Family Services Agency's (CPFSA) motorcade in the parish on Thursday (July 16), to encourage proper supervision of children.