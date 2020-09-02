BGLC remains closed until September 7

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is advising the public that its office at 78cef Hagley Park Road will remain closed until Monday, September 7.

The closure notice was first issued on Sunday (August 30) for two days, after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager of Corporate Affairs and Communication at BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that the closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation at the facility.

“While our office is closed, we remain open for business and serving our customers virtually, as our team is working from home to the best of our ability,” Ms. Lewis said.

She said persons wishing to contact the BGLC may do so by sending an email to info@bglc.gov.jm or WhatsApp at (876) 224-2452.

The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica’s gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The Commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

It also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.