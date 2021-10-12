BGLC Donates Workbooks to Aid Students’ PEP Preparation

A total of 143 grade-six students from St. Patrick’s Primary School in Waterhouse, Kingston, have received a significant boost to their preparation for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

This is through the donation of mental ability workbooks, valued at $350,000, by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC).

Principal, St. Patrick’s Primary School, Susan White, said that the donation is greatly appreciated by the students and teachers.

“We were very happy when we were told that you [BGLC] were willing to assist our children this year, because this book is the one that we use [for] the last section of our preparation and it really was very timely,” she said.

“I would like to thank the BGLC for the support of our children. I am sure it will enhance their learning possibilities,” she added.

Administration of the 2021/22 PEP for grade six will begin on February 22, 2022 with the sitting of the Ability Test, for which the workbooks will be used to aid preparation.

Meanwhile, Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said that the donation was done through the corporate social responsibility arm of the Commission.

“One of the pillars of the BGLC’s corporate social responsibility programme is to support initiatives that will improve education outcomes for Jamaican students. This donation to St. Patrick’s Primary will enable their PEP preparations and put them on good footing to excel in the examination that determines their secondary-education path,” said Ms. Lewis.

“We also recognise that some parents face challenges meeting the cost of books for their children, so we are proud to be able to assist in this way,” she added.

The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica’s gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The Commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

The Commission also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities, while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.