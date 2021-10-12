Jamaica to Participate in World Travel Market

The Tourism Ministry is gearing up to participate in the World Travel Market to be staged in London in November as part of preparation for the upcoming winter tourist season.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said Jamaica will be making several “key presentations” at the international travel event, which is being held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These presentations Jamaica will be making will be in the largest and most important forum in [global] tourism,” Mr. Bartlett told journalists during a tablet and laptop handover ceremony at the Holiday Inn Resort and Spa in St. James on Friday (October 8).

“There will be a mix of face-to-face and some level of virtual, but Jamaica’s presence at the World Travel Market this year is being enhanced by the huge call on us for thought leadership activities,” he added.

The Minister noted that Jamaica’s participation at the event will be made that much stronger given the UK’s recent announcement to lift the travel advisory against all non-essential travel to the country.

“So, we are excited about getting back the full air arrangements and air connectivity out of the UK and, by extension, out of Europe. The importance of this, in general, is significant for our European programme, and what it also does is strengthen our marketing plan,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.

“So, we are anticipating that when we complete the London programme to have tidied up all of our plans for the winter tourist season,” he added.

The year’s World Travel Market will be running as a hybrid event, with the physical event taking place in ExCel London from November 1 to 3 and a virtual event taking place from November 8 to 9.