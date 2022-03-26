Bank of Jamaica Wins Central Banking Communications Initiative Award 2021

We are pleased to announce that Bank of Jamaica has been named the winner of Central Banking
Publication’s Communications Initiative Award 2021. The winning entry, Centrally Speaking, is
the Bank’s flagship television production that facilitates conversations around important matters
of economics and finance that have an impact on the people of Jamaica.
Centrally Speaking represents a continuation of the Bank’s pioneering activities in the field of
communication. Launched in 2019, the talk show will start its fourth season next month. The two
hosts, Anna (Smith) and Sheena (Woodburn Francis), both members of the Bank’s Human
Resources Division, interview guests who are subject matter experts. The lively banter on set puts
the guests at ease and enhances viewers’ understanding of complex issues as they are broken down
into bite-sized, easily digested pieces that are readily understood by all.
The judges noted that the talk show, aired on Television Jamaica, “demonstrated ambitious scale,
wide reach and strong integration with the central bank’s programme of monetary policy
communication.”
This is the second time that the Bank has won this prestigious award. In 2019 the winning entry
was the reggae-inspired communication strategy that introduced the Bank’s inflation target of four
to six per cent. Videos featuring popular personalities highlighted the goal of maintaining an
inflation rate that is ‘low, stable and predictable’.
Central Banking Publications is the industry’s leading information resource providing global
coverage of the work of central banks. Details of Bank of Jamaica’s winning entry can be accessed
using this link: Communications initiative: Bank of Jamaica – Central Banking