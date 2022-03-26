Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr At NIC Awards Ceremony

Agriculture
March 26, 2022
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents, Alana Thompson with a tertiary scholarship from the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) for the period 2020/21. The presentation was made during a function held on March 24 at Hotel Four Seasons in St. Andrew. The NIC launched the scholarship awards in 1998 as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), joins in presenting the National Irrigation Commission (NIC)/Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries trophy to Karesha Richardson at the NIC’s tertiary scholarship awards ceremony held March 24 at Hotel Four Seasons in St. Andrew. Ms. Richardson also received a scholarship for the period 2020/21. Others from (second left) are Chief Executive Officer, NIC, Joseph Gyles and Chairman, NIC, Nigel Myrie.
