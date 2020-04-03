Bail Hearings Being Done In Some Parishes Through Videoconferencing

Story Highlights The Court Administration Division (CAD) says bail hearings are now being conducted in some parishes through videoconferencing.

The initiative began last week, in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Hearings are being conducted in the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. James, and Trelawny.

Implementation of this measure is also expected to increase the use of technology in the courts to ensure ease of access and improved efficiency within the system.

Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, said this action forms part of the Judiciary’s attempt at the administration of justice, while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The Judiciary of Jamaica must ensure that there is access to justice even in a time of crisis and must continue to fulfil its obligations to protect the rights of the citizens as best as possible,” he said.

Discussions will also be held with the Department of Correctional Services to facilitate bail hearings via videoconferencing in their facilities.

Meanwhile, attorneys who are desirous of accessing the service are encouraged to contact the court offices or the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337.

For information on new court dates, persons can also visit the Supreme Court wesbite at supremecourt.gov.jm, the Court Administration Division website at cad.gov.jm and the Parish Courts website at parishcourt.gov.jm.