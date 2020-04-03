JBDC Begins Series Of Webinars For MSMEs On April 7

Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is launching a weekly series of webinars called ‘JBDC Virtual Biz Zone’, for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with the first session scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Speaking with JIS News, JBDC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Suzette Campbell, said the organisation would be emphasising business continuity as industries grapple with the effect of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

“We want them to focus on re-strategising and getting their businesses online. We want businesses not to focus on the negative impact of the pandemic but to use the time to focus on some of the things that they normally would not have the time to address, so we will be engaging them with the aim to train them in these matters,” she said.

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is launching a weekly series of webinars called ‘JBDC Virtual Biz Zone’, for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with the first session scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Speaking with JIS News, JBDC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Suzette Campbell, said the organisation would be emphasising business continuity as industries grapple with the effect of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

“We want them to focus on re-strategising and getting their businesses online. We want businesses not to focus on the negative impact of the pandemic but to use the time to focus on some of the things that they normally would not have the time to address, so we will be engaging them with the aim to train them in these matters,” she said.

JBDC’s business development experts, as well as select partners from other public- and private-sector entities, will be the presenters at the weekly series.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the JBDC, Valerie Veira, the series will be addressing a wide variety of topics that are relevant to members of the MSME sector.

“The topics will include business planning, financing, marketing, product development, research, among others,” Miss Veira added.

Business Advisor and Licensed Trustee, Caydion Campbell, will be presenting on the topic ‘Business Recovery during a Time of Crisis’, in the first webinar session.

All webinars in the series will be hosted via the Zoom platform. Persons can indicate their interest in the event by filling out a form at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uZAufuirqTgv5_rmSf9ADIT67Baqu-jEiA .

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.