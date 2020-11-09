Bad Weather Delays Planned Face-to-Face Pilot Reopening of Schools

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is advising that given prevailing weather conditions, the planned reopening of 17 schools on the pilot face-to-face in-school teaching has been postponed.

This follows on an advisory from the National Meteorological Service that a flash flood warning is in effect for all parishes.

The Ministry will provide an update on Tuesday, November 10 subsequent to further advisories from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and the National Meteorological Service.