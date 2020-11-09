Security Minister Deeply Disturbed at the Killing of Another Police Officer

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is expressing condolences to the family of Constable Kirkland Plummer of the Spaulding Police Station, who was savagely attacked with stones, then shot dead by hoodlums when he attempted to make a lawful arrest of a gunman, at an entertainment event in Manchester last night.

Minister Chang said he’s deeply disturbed at the incident which once again underscores the extent to which some hoodlums are willing to go to attack the Police and defy efforts to enforce the law and ensure that good order prevails in society.

The Minister said the attack on Constable Plummer was barbaric and cannot be condoned in any way, shape or form.

“I urge citizens to cooperate with the Police and desist from acts of indiscipline, violence and general illegality. Your cooperation as a crucial stakeholder is important in reducing the significant levels of crime and violence in this country” Minister Chang said.

“I commiserate with the Policeman’s family and his colleagues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force who are once again going through the trauma of losing one of their members” The National Security Minister said.

Minister Chang said he has been assured that the required support will be given to Constable Plummer’s family in this trying time. He noted as well that the perpetrators of the vicious act against the policeman are being pursued relentlessly, as is the practice of the JCF in all cases of criminal acts against Jamaicans.