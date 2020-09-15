Application deadline extended for JSIF Enterprise Development Grant

The deadline for submission of applications for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Enterprise Development Grant has been extended to Friday, September 18, at 4:00 p.m.

A grant of up to $400,000 is available to eligible entrepreneurs from the communities of Salt Spring and Anchovy in St. James; Treadlight in Clarendon, and August Town, Greenwich Town and Denham Town in Kingston and St. Andrew.

The enterprise or business must be based in the community and be operational for at least two years prior to applying for the grant.

Application forms and guidelines are available on JSIF’s website at www.jsif.org and should be submitted along with a proposal outlining how the grant will be used.

Submissions may be made electronically to feedback@jsif.org or dropped off at JSIF’s office, located at 11 Oxford Road (Entrance on Norwood Avenue), Kingston 5.

Hard-copy application forms and proposals are to be placed in a sealed envelope and labelled ‘ICDP II Enterprise Development Grant’.

The grant programme is being implemented by JSIF under the second phase of the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), being funded by the Government of Jamaica.