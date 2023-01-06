Ambassador Bernal Represented Jamaica with Honour and Dignity – PM

The late Ambassador Dr. Richard Bernal has been hailed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for his committed and dedicated service to Jamaica.
The former diplomat and economist died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 4).
Ambassador Bernal, who was 74 at the time of his passing, served as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States from 1991 to 2001, simultaneously holding the post of Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).
He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (2008-2016) and a Chief Trade Negotiator for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
He had responsibility for trade negotiations for CARICOM as the Director-General of the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery (RNM) for eight years.
Prime Minister Holness, in expressing sadness at the Ambassador’s passing, said he elevated Jamaica’s status and relations with bilateral and hemispheric partners.
“He represented the people of Jamaica with honour, dignity, and professionalism. This is a significant loss for Jamaica. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister said.
Ambassador Bernal was a respected economist and academic, serving as Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Affairs at the University of the West Indies (UWI) from March 2016.
He was also a Member of the Leadership Council of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and served on the Board of Directors at Laspau, Harvard University.
Ambassador Bernal was a member of the Order of Jamaica.