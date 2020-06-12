All 3,289 Repatriated Jamaicans Tested For COVID-19

All 3,289 Jamaican nationals who returned to the island between April 20 and June 10 under the protocol for controlled re-entry have been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, gave the update during a digital press conference from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ New Kingston offices on Thursday (June 11).

She said those tested include cruise-ship workers and passengers who arrived on flights at the Norman Manley and Sangster international airports.

“In terms of the persons who have returned, we had 49 persons that have tested positive from cruise ships, which is about a three per cent positive rate, and we had 26 persons from the flights that have come in, which is about a 1.6 per cent positive rate,” she noted.

“The number of positive cases that we are getting from the returning residents is not over our general overall figures,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said.

She said that testing of the repatriated residents has been good and shows that Jamaicans overseas have been taking the necessary precautions to prevent themselves from becoming infected with COVID-19.

Jamaica now has 611 confirmed cases of the virus.

The parish of St. Catherine accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases with 312; Kingston and St. Andrew, 137; Clarendon, 35; St. Ann, 30; St. Mary, 25; Manchester, 155; Portland, 13; St. James, 12; St. Elizabeth, six; Westmoreland, five; St. Thomas, four; Trelawny, three; and Hanover with one case.