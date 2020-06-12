Tourism Minister Says Industry Ready To Receive Visitors

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the industry is ready to receive the estimated 6,000 visitors who are expected to arrive in the island between June 15 and 30 as the Government begins phased reopening of the country’s borders.

“On June 15, we will have seven flights that will come in. Between June 15 and 30 we expect 70 flights to come into Jamaica overall. That will bring us in the region of between 5,000 to 6,000 visitors arriving overall. That is important to us, because it is a start,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the Ministry of Health and Wellness ‘Every One Counts’ COVID Conversations Digital Town Hall, on Thursday (June 11).

Noting that the sector is advanced in its preparations for the reopening of the industry, Mr. Bartlett said measures have been put in place to make the sector coronavirus (COVID-19)-resilient.

“We need to ensure that the capacity is there to manage that kind of flow,” the Minister emphasised.

Mr. Bartlett said the recently developed COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols are part of the Government’s strategic plan for the phased reopening of the industry.

The protocols have been endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).