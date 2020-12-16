Airlift Commitments Continue To Rise

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says airlift commitments continue to increase, and the 2020/21 Winter Season is looking positive.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on December 15, the Minister pointed out that the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is maintaining strong engagement with tour operators and airline companies to drive bookings for the winter.

“In a strong show of confidence in Destination Jamaica, our airline partners have committed 1.1 million seats for the upcoming winter tourist season as we seek to regain our strong footing in the marketplace,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“Of that number, some 450,000 are out of the United States, our largest source market. While these seat numbers are 40 per cent less than the last winter season, we are significantly up from where it was in the fall,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett also informed that the sector is seeing positive activity out of other important markets too.

The Minister noted that last weekend, British Airways (BA) resumed fights between London Gatwick and Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay, after an 11-year hiatus.

The twice-weekly BA flight will operate for the winter season until April 17, 2021, with a capacity of 31 business class, 52 premium economy and 250 economy seats.

In addition, Copa Airlines resumed weekly service to Jamaica on December 7 with a flight from Tocumen Airport in Panama City, Panama, to Sangster International Airport.