Agriculture Minister Lauds 4-H Clubs

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is being lauded for its work in preparing young people to pursue careers in the agriculture industry and contributing to the country’s efforts to achieve food security.
Speaking at the Clubs’ National Achievement Exposition held at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon on Friday (May 13), Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said that the organisation, through its various training initiatives, is empowering generations of agricultural scientists, processors, and entrepreneurs.
“It is through the 4-H Clubs that young people are getting the opportunity to be exposed, trained [and] given the requisite skills, so that you can be the next generation of leaders,” he said, while encouraging the young people to make the best use of the opportunities being provided.
Mr. Charles Jr. said that the 4-H movement remains an integral part of the Ministry’s quest to strengthen the agricultural sector and said he intends to meet with agriculture teachers across the island to have their input in the country’s food security programme.
The National Achievement Exposition, held under the theme ‘Youth in Agriculture – Strengthening Food Security through Innovation and Technology’, showcased the agriculture-related skills of young people across the island.
The day’s events included a youth farmers’ market, youth farmer competition, agri-technology displays in areas such as aquaponics and hydroponics, as well as exhibitions promoting home gardening and food diversification.
It was part of activities marking the 4-H Clubs’ 82nd anniversary in 2022.
The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is the leading youth training organisation with more than 105,000 members across Jamaica.
It has a mandate to mobilise, educate and train young persons, ages five to 25 years, in agriculture, homemaking, leadership and social skills, which will prepare them for or influence them into careers in agriculture and agro-related occupations.
The movement seeks to provide a cadre of trained young leaders, capable of contributing to national development.
Clubs are found in schools, churches, communities, and special youth facilities.