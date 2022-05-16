Advertisement
Indian President State Visit
PHOTOS: PM Meets With President Kovind

May 16, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind, pictured during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Monday (May 16). President Kovind is visiting the island on a four-day State visit from May 15 to 18. President Kovind’s visit coincides with Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.
