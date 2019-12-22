Agent Sasco Recognized for Mentoring Troubled Juveniles

The Ministry of National Security has recognised Dancehall Reggae artiste, Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell, for his work with juveniles in the care of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

On Wednesday, December 18, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, presented a trophy to Mr. Campbell on behalf of the Ministry’s flagship mentorship programme, ‘We Transform’, at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston.

Mr. Spencer lauded Mr. Campbell for working with young men at the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre in Kingston, where he has been a dedicated Mentor for over two years.

“Since the inception of the We Transform programme in 2017, Agent Sasco has been relentless in his efforts to provide financial assistance, as well as his time, energy and skills, to the educational development of over 200 young men at Metcalfe,” said Mr. Spencer.

Acting Policy Director, Offender Management, Rehabilitation Policy & Parole Board Administration and We Transform Programme Manager, Ella Ghartey, said the Ministry engaged Mr. Campbell as a Mentor and Ambassador of the programme after thoroughly scouting candidates.

“We were confident that he would make a great role model and advocate for our at-risk youth. So far, he has exceeded our expectations with his philanthropy, advocacy and determination to play his part in the empowerment and transformation of our youth,” she noted.

In his reply, Mr. Campbell thanked the Ministry for the opportunity to transform lives.

“I now have a better appreciation for the We Transform programme. I have been inviting friends and colleagues to participate, and most recently, two wards were awarded an opportunity to work with Uppercut [Barbershop and Salon], for which I am grateful,” he said.

The artiste added that this mentorship opportunity allows others like himself to help shape a better future for young people in State care.

The We Transform programme targets at-risk youth within the care and supervision of the DCS, providing the requisite skill sets and opportunities to transform their lives.