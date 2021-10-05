Adopt-A-Clinic Programme Gaining Traction in Diaspora

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic programme is gaining traction, particularly among the diaspora in the United States, which has adopted several clinics across the island.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness noted that there are 109 clinics up for adoption and of that total, 36 are now fully adopted.

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States have, so far, adopted 15 of these clinics and have spent a total of $43 million upgrading and providing various equipment for these primary-care institutions.

Among the clinics adopted are Cascade in Hanover, Adelphi in St. James, Steer Town in St. Ann, Ulster Spring in Trelawny, Islington in St. Mary and Lambs River in Westmoreland.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, told members of the diaspora on the online discussion programme ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’, on Thursday, September 30, that he was pleased with the support given to the programme by diaspora organisations as well as individuals “who have come on board to adopt our primary healthcare services”.

“The intention of the Adopt-a-Clinic programme is to get Jamaicans at home and abroad who have benefited from our primary healthcare services to give back,” Dr. Tufton explained.

“We have a strong primary healthcare system that has worked for us as a country. It is what has helped us in the COVID-19 pandemic response. As Minister of Health, I am asking members of the diaspora to join hands and hearts with the Ministry by adopting a clinic,” he added.

The Minister paid tribute to members of the diaspora for the role they continue to play in the health sector in Jamaica.

“You the members of the diaspora have played a role in helping us to equip field hospitals and providing well-needed equipment and supplies,” he said.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks, also commended members of the diaspora for their assistance and the adoption of the 15 clinics.

According to Ambassador Marks, members of the diaspora continue to contribute immensely to the island’s health sector, to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Primary healthcare is delivered in Jamaica through a network of more than 320 community health centres across the nation’s 14 parishes. Most of these facilities were built in the 1970s, and Jamaica has received global recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its best practices in primary healthcare.

The online town hall meeting was attended by members of the diaspora leadership across the United States, including Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, Honorary Consul for Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan; Honorary Consul for Los Angeles, Joy Stephenson-Laws; Honorary Consul for San José, David Sangster, and Honorary Consul for Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin.

‘Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks’ offers members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the Ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the Government’s policies and programmes and the Embassy’s activities.