Activities To Observe International Yoga Day

The High Commission of India is hosting a series of activities in observance of International Yoga Day, being observed on Monday, June 21.

This is the seventh International Day of Yoga, which is observed across the world.

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, told JIS News that a yoga activity will take place at the High Commission of India in Kingston, on Sunday, June 13 to celebrate the day.

It is one of the Commission’s sessions leading up to Yoga Day, to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

“We will be inviting a select group of persons from the diplomatic community, from the Government, from the business community and the Indian community,” he said, adding that the group will not exceed 30 persons, in keeping with the limit on public gatherings, aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Masakui said that the activity will include a 45-minute session of yoga postures. followed by a five-minute meditation session.

He noted that the annual event was not held last year because of COVID-19. However, he said that a decision was taken by the Commission to have it this year because of the COVID-19 relaxation measures announced by the Government on June 3.

Additionally, he said that similar activities involving the Indian community will take place in Ocho Rios.

The High Commissioner is hoping that the activities will create some awareness about the benefits of practising yoga and its effects on human health.

“Yoga practice should be a regular thing. It should be a part of our lifestyle. When practised on a regular basis it will bring a lot of health benefits, especially during this COVID-19 situation when everyone is at home,” he said, noting that it is beneficial for persons of all age groups.

Mr. Masakui said that yoga, an ancient tradition of India, is valuable to health and well-being.

“It brings unity within one’s mind and mental faculty. It also creates awareness of inner peace and which extends to the body and the environment. If you have that inner peace, your relationship with other fellow human beings is much more peaceful,” he added.