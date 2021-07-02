AAJ Hands Over New Police Post At Ian Fleming Airport To JCF

The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) on Wednesday (June 30) officially handed over a newly constructed police post at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St. Mary, to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The 2,500 square-foot building, which was designed by the JCF’s Property Management and Maintenance Division, was completed in seven months at a cost of $48 million with funding provided by the AAJ.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, commended the St. Mary Municipal Corporation for the speed with which approval was granted for the project.

“This tells us that the systems are in place to deliver and deliver quickly on vital and important projects and also on individual projects,” he noted.

For her part, AAJ Chairman, Fay Hutchinson, said that Minister Montague had mandated the AAJ Board to address the matter of the previous police post, which was in an unacceptable condition.

“The instructions were given and we were given very limited time to get the job done. The executive took the instructions and moved with alacrity,” she said.

On the ground floor is a reception and waiting area, superintendent’s office interview room, narcotics office, holding cell and washrooms, processing area, strongroom, public and staff washrooms and electrical and information technology rooms.

The second floor houses barracks, female and male washrooms, a kitchenette and lunchroom and recreation and drying yard.

“The goal, the dream became a reality and we can only thank our Minister and the driving force of the executive of the AAJ that made this a reality,” Mrs. Hutchinson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Clifford Blake, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the new facility.

“Let me, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, express our profound thanks for the facility from which our officers will operate as we pledge our utmost best, utmost commitment, to the execution of the rule of law. We look forward to occupying the facility and delivering the best service possible,” he said.

“I am sure you will all be impressed by the investment that has been made, not only in the Jamaica Constabulary Force but in our security system,” DCP Blake added.