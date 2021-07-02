5:00 A.M. Local Forecast

Comment… The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island today. Expect winds conditions across the island and especially southern parishes today due to the presence of the Low-Level Jet Stream. Afterwards, Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to be near Jamaica Saturday night into Sunday. Weather conditions are expected to significantly deteriorate during this time.

A Low-Level Jet Stream is a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower level of the atmosphere.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning… Showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy along the south coast.

This Afternoon… Cloudy and windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Tonight… Lingering showers mainly across eastern parishes. Windy along the south coast.