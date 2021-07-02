5:00 A.M. Local Forecast

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE… A Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet Stream across the Caribbean Basin.
Comment… The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island today. Expect winds conditions across the island and especially southern parishes today due to the presence of the Low-Level Jet Stream. Afterwards, Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to be near Jamaica Saturday night into Sunday. Weather conditions are expected to significantly deteriorate during this time.
A Low-Level Jet Stream is a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower level of the atmosphere.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning… Showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy along the south coast. This Afternoon… Cloudy and windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight… Lingering showers mainly across eastern parishes. Windy along the south coast.
TODAY’S FORECAST FOR SELECTED TOWNS AND CITIES
Forecast Region
TOWNS AND CITIES
Forecast
SOUTH EASTERN
MORANT BAY:
Intermittent showers / Windy
KINGSTON:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
HALF WAY TREE
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
SOUTH CENTRAL
PORTMORE:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
SPANISH TOWN:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
MAY PEN:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
MANDEVILLE:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
SOUTH WESTERN
SANTA CRUZ:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
BLACK RIVER:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
SAVANNA-LA-MAR:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
NEGRIL:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
NORTH EASTERN
PORT ANTONIO:
Intermittent showers / Windy
PORT MARIA:
Intermittent showers / Windy
NORTH CENTRAL
OCHO RIOS:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
ST. ANN’S BAY:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
BROWNS TOWN:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
FALMOUTH:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
NORTH WESTERN
MONTEGO BAY:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
LUCEA:
p.m. Thunderstorms / Windy
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 32 degrees Celsius.
MARINE FORECAST TODAY AND TONIGHT INSHORE ON THE NORTH COAST
Today: Wind… becoming East Northeasterly, 20 knots. Wave heights… 2.0 metres.
Tonight: Wind… East Southeasterly, 05 to 10 knots. Wave heights… 0.5 to 1.0 metre.
INSHORE ON THE SOUTH COAST
Today: Wind… Southeasterly, 20 to 25 knots. Wave heights… 2.0 to 2.5 metres.
Tonight: Wind… East Southeasterly, 10 to 15 knots. Wave heights… 1.0 to 1.5 metres.
OFFSHORE WINDS AND WEATHER
North and South Coast… Easterly, 20 to 30 knots. Wave heights… up to 3.0 metres.
Weather… Cloudy with occasional thundershowers.
MARINE WARNING MESSAGE
A Small Craft Warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas, especially in the vicinity of thundershowers.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Saturday: Partly cloudy day. Expect late afternoon and nighttime showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Sunday: Cloudy with widespread showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the island. Tropical Storm force winds are possible. Monday: Cloudy and windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Tropical Storm Elsa is currently located 110 kilometres east-southeast of Barbados, and is projected to move into the central Caribbean during the weekend. Jamaica remains under a TROPICAL STORM WATCH.