$810 Million Allocated to Promote Growth of GSS

A sum of $810 million has been allocated to promote the growth of the Global Services Sector (GSS), with emphasis on higher value-added segments.

Details of the provision are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Objectives of the project, which is being implemented by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), are to provide better skilled workers for the sector as well as to increase Jamaica’s institutional capacity to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) and increase its exports.

For the 2023/24 period, physical targets under the project include the completion of training for 6,000 new entrants by HEART/NSTA Trust in the enhanced job-readiness and digital skills curricula and commencement of the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) train-the-trainers phase two programme. The GSS 2022 apprenticeship programme is expected to be completed.

During the period, the GSS 2023 apprenticeship programme is slated to begin.

There will also be the completion of the industry promotional plan, as well as execution of phase two of the National Awareness (phase one branding campaign).

Activities for the period will support capacity building for STATIN to disaggregate services for the Global Services Sector, legislative and regulatory amendments for the Special Economic Zone Act, implementation of the Disaster Risk Management Framework for the GSS, and capacity-building for HEART/NSTA Trust – Change Management Training.

Physical achievements up to December 2022 saw enhanced job readiness curriculum and digital skills curriculum developed, gender diagnosis study completed; completion of a DGS strategy, global services skills (GSS) 2020 pilot programme completed, and the VTDI train-the-trainers phase one was completed.

Other achievements included the development of the Disaster Risk Management Plan; and the Career Pathway Framework. The Industry Skills Upgrade Strategy was also developed.

Phase one of the National Awareness Campaign was executed, while phase two of the National Awareness Campaign branding campaign is in progress.

The GSS Internship programme was also started, as well as Cybersecurity Training for GSS firms.

Additional curriculum (Leadership and Management) for the 2022 GSS Apprenticeship programme was developed and the global services sector information platform (comprising GSS Project Execution Unit (PEU), Competitive Fund and Talent Platforms) implemented.

The GSS 2021 Apprenticeship Programme was completed, while the GSS 2022 Apprenticeship programme is in progress.

An Industry Promotional Plan is being implemented, and Mechanisms for measuring and improving training providers’ performance was developed and delivered. A mechanism for collecting employees’ feedback was also designed and delivered to HEART/NSTA Trust.

The project, which commenced January 2019, is slated for completion in January 2024.

Funding is being provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).