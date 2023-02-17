$276.5m Allocated to Complete Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project

The Government has allotted $276.5 million to complete activities under the Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project, during the upcoming fiscal year.
The project seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services, and support increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities.
The money has been provided in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The initiative aims to complete Integrated Infrastructure Projects in Treadlight and August Town, safe passage work in Anchovy and August Town, and rehabilitation works at Hope Valley Experimental School and Salt Spring and August Town Primary Schools.
Under the project, up to December 2022, 14 summer camps were provided with support; rehabilitation of the Treadlight and Lethe Primary Schools was completed, training of 133 environmental wardens from five communities was facilitated, and Integrated Infrastructure Projects in August Town (African Gardens – Phase 1) were completed.
Other achievements include the completion of the Greenwich Town zinc fence removal and sidewalk rehabilitation programme, safe passages for Roehampton Primary, Treadlight Primary and Greenwich Town Primary Schools, and a community park for Denham Town and Greenwich Town.
The project is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with funding from the Government.